Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffers stroke in Mumbai

Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar underwent surgery on Tuesday morning at Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai, a day after he suffered a stroke. Confirming the news to The Indian Express, the state health minister Vishwajit Rane, who is rushing to the city to see him, said the surgery went well and he is recovering.

“Power minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffered a brain stroke. Surgery was done in the morning at Kokilaben Ambani hospital. I am rushing to Mumbai to meet him. Doctors inform us the surgery went well and he is recovering fine,” Rane said.

Madkaikar is a BJP MLA from the Cumbharjua constituency in North Goa district.

