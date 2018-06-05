Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffers stroke in Mumbai

Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffers stroke in Mumbai

Confirming the news, the state health minister Vishwajit Rane, who is rushing to the city to see him, said the surgery went well and he is recovering. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2018 11:35:39 am
Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffers brain stroke in Mumbai Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffered a brain stroke in Mumbai on Monday. (Source: Twitter)

Goa power minister Pandurang Madkaikar underwent surgery on Tuesday morning at Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai, a day after he suffered a stroke. Confirming the news to The Indian Express, the state health minister Vishwajit Rane, who is rushing to the city to see him, said the surgery went well and he is recovering.

“Power minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffered a brain stroke. Surgery was done in the morning at Kokilaben Ambani hospital. I am rushing to Mumbai to meet him. Doctors inform us the surgery went well and he is recovering fine,” Rane said.

Madkaikar is a BJP MLA from the Cumbharjua constituency in North Goa district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now