Goa polls could coincide with peak tourist season. Some want them postponed

The tourism industry stakeholders in Goa have written to the chief minister requesting that the assembly elections in the coastal state be scheduled ideally at the end of February next year, “outside the peak tourist months”, arguing that elections in December would disrupt the “economic lifeline” of tourism and hurt Goa’s status as a premier global destination.

In a letter addressed to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) – the apex body representing hotels and travel trade in the state – said the scheduling of assembly elections during the peak tourist season is a matter of grave concern, and the grapevine suggests that elections will be held in December 2026.

The assembly elections in Goa are expected to be held early next year. The last election was held on February 14, 2022.

Jack Sukhija, president, TTAG said: “We are writing to you on behalf of the travel, hospitality, and tourism stakeholders of Goa to highlight a matter of grave concern regarding the scheduling of assembly elections during the peak winter tourist season. The grapevine is that the state Assembly elections will be held in December 2026. As you are aware, December represents the zenith of Goa’s tourism calendar.”

It goes on to say that thousands of domestic and international visitors arrive during this period to celebrate Christmas, New Year and enjoy our cultural festivities. “This peak period provides the primary annual revenue for hoteliers, tour operators, shack owners and local vendors. Revenues during this month are 12-20 percent of annual revenues for the tourism sector,” it said.

Scheduling any election during this crucial peak window will severely disrupt this economic lifeline, the letter said.

“Massive influx of tourists coupled with election rallies, VIP movements, and security cordons will cause immense traffic congestion. Strict regulations, such as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), can restrict hospitality events, nightlife and local celebrations that tourists travel specifically to experience. The negative experiences, such as restricted mobility and cancelled events, will deter repeat visits, hurting Goa’s status as a premier global destination.”

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The association said that they are advocating “for the postponement or rescheduling of the election dates to a time outside the peak tourist months that is ideally by the end of February.” “We believe that with your intervention, we can successfully protect the livelihoods of thousands of Goans while ensuring a seamless experience for our visitors,” it said.

While data shows that there has been a steady increase in domestic tourist arrivals in the past few years, foreign tourist arrivals are still far from the pre-Covid mark. Conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and West Asia, cumbersome visa processes, and ‘market forces’ in the past few years have meant that the recovery to pre-Covid numbers of foreign tourist arrivals has been slow.

According to figures from the state tourism department, Goa recorded 71.27 lakh domestic and 9.37 lakh international tourists in 2019. In 2021 – when international travel almost came to a halt due to the pandemic – 33.08 lakh domestic tourists and only 22,128 foreign tourists visited the state. The following year in 2022, 70.18 lakh domestic tourists and 1.69 lakh foreign tourists visited Goa. In 2024, 99.41 lakh domestic tourists and 4.67 lakh foreign tourists visited the state, while the previous year 2023, 81.75 lakh domestic tourists and 4.52 lakh foreign tourists arrived. In 2025, a record 1.08 domestic tourists and 5.17 lakh foreign tourists visited Goa.