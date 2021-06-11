Goa polls: BL Santhosh meets ministers

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, who arrived in Goa on Wednesday, held marathon meetings with state ministers, office bearers and core-committee members of the party in Goa on Thursday. He had met the party’s MLAs on Wednesday.

Santhosh’s visit comes months ahead of legislative Assembly polls, slated for March 2022, in Goa. After the meetings concluded on Thursday evening in Panaji, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “The preparations for elections were discussed, meetings with ministers, party office bearers, group and individual meetings. The election is still six months away but we have already begun preparation. The purpose of this meeting was only organisation, what the party has been doing as an organisation…” said Sawant.

Santhosh’s two-day visit to Goa comes in the backdrop of differences between CM Pramod Sawant and health minister Vishwajit Rane that surfaced in April but were quelled after the Centre intervened. Power minister Nilesh Cabral had earlier expressed his disappointment in the state finance department – the CM’s portfolio – holding up work of underground cabling in the state.