Political drama shifts to Goa as 10 of 15 Congress MLAs seek merger with ruling BJP

In a dramatic turn of events in Goa, 10 of the 15 MLAs of the Congress Legislative Party resigned and met the Speaker of the 40-member Assembly in their bid to merge with the ruling BJP.

Advertising

The group, led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, met Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar in the evening and gave him a letter, informing him about their breaking away from the party, reported PTI.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reached the Assembly soon after the MLAs met the Speaker, giving rise to speculations that the Congress MLAs may join the ruling party.

Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo was also present. With 10 MLAs changing sides, the strength of Congress in the House would be reduced to five. The BJP is the single largest party in the state with 17 MLAs, followed by the Congress at 15, GFP 3, MGP 1, NCP and 2 Independents.

The recent developments come amid another political crisis for the grand old party in Karnataka where the ruling JDS-Congress coalition is in a precarious condition. A total of 15 Congress and JDS MLAs have submitted their resignations even as the ruling coalition continues to make efforts to pacify them. If the resignations are accepted by the Speaker, the strength of the coalition will fall to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 plus two Independents in the state.