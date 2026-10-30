Goa cop calls teen to police station over cyber complaint, ‘sexually assaults’ her

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely... Read More
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A police inspector was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Goa, police said on Friday.
According to the police, the incident took place on two occasions over the last few months when the minor, aged 16, had gone to the crime branch office in connection with a cyber crime complaint that she had lodged.
A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Two accused — an inspector posted at crime branch police station, and a woman – have been booked in connection with the allegations of sexual assault on a minor girl.”
Police said the complainant alleged that the inspector allegedly sexually assaulted her on two occasions, on July 25 and October 27, while the second accused allegedly facilitated the incidents.
The complainant was summoned by the police inspector in connection with a cyber crime complaint that the minor had filed a few months ago, police said. “During questioning, the police inspector misbehaved with the minor, asked her to remove her clothes, and touched her inappropriately,” the police officer said.
Police said the FIR was registered under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 127 (wrongful cofinement), 49 (abetment) and 61(2)(a), which deals with criminal conspiracy, read with 3(5), pertaining to common intent, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
They said that an investigation is underway and the accused inspector would be summoned. Both the accused are yet to be arrested.