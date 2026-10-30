Goa cop calls teen to police station over cyber complaint, ‘sexually assaults’ her

A police inspector was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Goa, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on two occasions over the last few months when the minor, aged 16, had gone to the crime branch office in connection with a cyber crime complaint that she had lodged.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Two accused — an inspector posted at crime branch police station, and a woman – have been booked in connection with the allegations of sexual assault on a minor girl.”

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Police said the complainant alleged that the inspector allegedly sexually assaulted her on two occasions, on July 25 and October 27, while the second accused allegedly facilitated the incidents.