Umar Khalid support cited as reason for Goa police denying protest permission

Goa Police cited support to jailed activist Umar Khalid as the reason for denying CJP permission to Protest at Azad Maidan in Panaji. (File Photos)

Denying permission to Cockroach Janata Party protesters to gather inside Azad Maidan in Panaji on Sunday, the Goa police cited “past history of protesters violating conditions imposed by the authorities” and a specific instance of a protester “patronising Umar Khalid” during the NEET-related protest at the same venue in July, The Indian Express has learnt.

Khalid, an activist and a former JNU student, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Seven protesters were detained from Azad Maidan on Sunday evening. The protest was organised by a CJP affiliate in Goa to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.