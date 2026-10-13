Umar Khalid support cited as reason for Goa police denying protest permission

3 min readPanajiUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 02:07 PM IST
Denying permission to Cockroach Janata Party protesters to gather inside Azad Maidan in Panaji on Sunday, the Goa police cited “past history of protesters violating conditions imposed by the authorities” and a specific instance of a protester “patronising Umar Khalid” during the NEET-related protest at the same venue in July, The Indian Express has learnt.
Khalid, an activist and a former JNU student, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
Seven protesters were detained from Azad Maidan on Sunday evening. The protest was organised by a CJP affiliate in Goa to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
After a habeas corpus petition was filed seeking their release, the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Sunday night directed the police to release all of them, observing that “the detention may not have been authorised”.
The organisers had applied for permission from the authorities on October 7. An order by the office of the District Magistrate, North Goa, dated October 9, addressed to the organisers, stated that the permission sought for public assembly at Azad Maidan on October 11 has been rejected “based on the report of the Superintendent of Police North, wherein the permission is not recommended for public assembly…”
In the affidavit filed in the High Court on Monday, the police referred to the circumstances surrounding a “solidarity march” in July at Azad Maidan, where hundreds of protesters gathered demanding the resignation of the then-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET exam cancellation.
The affidavit said that on July 20, 2026, the protesters formed an unlawful assembly and, without obtaining prior permission, organised a protest under the pretext of extending solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike.
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It said most protesters were from “outside the state and non-Goan”, and an FIR was registered for organising the protest without obtaining prior permission.
The police said in the affidavit that on July 25, around 5 pm, 50-60 people held a ‘dharna’ at Azad Maidan to celebrate victory over “the present issue… NEET exam.” “While the agitators were holding the dharna, one of the agitators… was found participating in the dharna… with a placard having written on it ‘Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Bhima Koregaon 16’ and a shoulder bag having written on it ‘Palestine will be free’,” the affidavit said.
Police said the protester carrying the placard was brought to the police station for inquiry. The affidavit said that during the inquiry, the protester failed to give a reason for participating in the morcha with the placard and “stuck with his version that he participated in the spirit of justice and accountability.” The man was kept in preventive custody under section 126 of BNSS and released on July 26.