Goa Police arrests man for murder of Russian woman

The Goa Police on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old Denis Kriuchkoy for allegedly murdering Russian national Ekaterina Titova (34), who was found dead in her rented apartment in Siolim, North Goa on August 19. Kriuchkoy, also a Russian national, was arrested after Titova’s post-mortem report showed that she had died after her nose and mouth was compressed.

Titova was found dead in her bed on August 19 in the evening at about 7:20 pm. There were no external injuries on her body.

Titova, was in her apartment in Oxel, Siolim, with a female friend, also a Russian national, the previous night. According to the police, the women had been consuming alcohol until early on August 19 morning after which Titova went to bed in her bedroom. Her friend, who got up late evening on August 19 found that there was no response from Titova after which she opened the bedroom door and found her lying motionless in her bed. A case of unnatural death was registered at the Anjuna Police station.

Also Read | In separate incidents, 2 Russian women found dead in Goa

Kriuchkoy lived in the same house that Titova lived in but on a different floor. According to the police Kriuchkoy had been on the run since Titova’s death. Police sources said that he had also travelled to Vishakhapatnam since the incident but had later returned to Goa. He was arrested by the police on Saturday evening. Shobhit Saksena, Superintendent of Police, North Goa said that the investigation in the case was ongoing and Kriuchkoy was being questioned by the police. His motive to kill Titova is yet to be ascertained.

On August 19, two Russian women – Titova and Alexandra Ri-Djavi (24) – were found dead in their rented apartments, both located in Siolim. Both cases were registered at the Anjuna police station and were under investigation by a team led by police inspector Suraj Gawas.

Djavi, was found hanging by a saree in the kitchen of her apartment. She was a model and had promoted a Tamil film. Reports from 2019 about a complaint she allegedly filed against a photographer in Chennai for allegedly blackmailing her and seeking sexual favours resurfaced on social media a day after her death.

Police officials said that while a post-mortem had been carried out on Djavi’s body, the forensic department also wanted to carry out chemical analysis after which they will issue their report.

Advocate for the Russian Consulate Vikram Varma said, “Excellent work done by the forensic doctors and the investigating team of the Goa police, I hope we can collectively get to the truth in the matter of Ms Alexandra Ri Djavi also.”