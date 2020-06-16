Seven Goa panchayats impose lockdown, CM says not in their power

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “Those who willingly want to stay at home can, but one cannot impose lockdown. Panchayats do not have the power.” (File photo) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “Those who willingly want to stay at home can, but one cannot impose lockdown. Panchayats do not have the power.” (File photo)

At least seven panchayats in Goa have imposed lockdowns in their jurisdictions over fears of a Covid-19 spread — a move that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday is not within their jurisdiction.

The development comes amid ongoing protests in several villages against the government’s decision last week to set up Covid care centres at Primary Health Care facilities.

Several of the panchayats that continue with the lockdown have the support of the ruling MLAs, including at least 4 BJP legislators. Villages in North Goa, including, Agarwada-Chopdem, Aldonha, Nachinola and Merces had imposed lockdowns, with the panchayats allowing vehicles to cross the villages but with restrictions on the operation timings of shops.

Chief Minister Sawant, however, said, “Those who willingly want to stay at home can, but one cannot impose lockdown. Panchayats do not have the power.”

Meanwhile, protests broke out in Colva village on Monday against the government’s decision to set up a Covid care centre there.

On Monday, 507 of Goa’s 592 confirmed cases were active. The state also discharged 11 patients with a total of 85 patients having recovered so far.

