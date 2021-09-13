Goa orders 5-day quarantine for students coming from Kerala

Goa government Sunday ordered mandatory institutional quarantine of five days for students and employees of firms in Goa arriving from Kerala. The orders issued by the district administration of both North and South Goa stated that an RTPCR negative report will have to be produced by those arriving from Kerala.

In the orders extending the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till September 20, the Collectors of both districts said that arrangements for the institutional quarantine of students will have to be made by educational institutions and that for employees will have to be made by their respective offices.

At the end of the five-day quarantine, these persons will have to take another RTPCR test, the orders state.

Arrivals of those other than students or employees from Kerala, the orders said, will be allowed with negative RTPCR test reports and they will have to remain in home quarantine for five days. Constitutional functionaries, healthcare workers, their spouses, children under two, those in emergency situations and transit passengers will be exempted from being in quarantine.