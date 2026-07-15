Goa: No seminars by outsiders without govt nod, educational institutions told

3 min readPanajiJul 15, 2026 07:05 AM IST
In a bid to “safeguard academic environment”, Goa government’s Directorate of Education has issued directions to all educational institutions in the state to regulate external engagements, stating that “no external individual, organisation or group” shall be permitted to conduct a seminar, lecture or an interaction with students without obtaining prior written approval from the directorate.
The directions were issued last week after the directorate received a communication from the office of the District Magistrate, North Goa, citing a police report regarding concerns raised about the ideological influence and activities of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO).
A circular issued by the directorate of education on July 6 said that the Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, Panaji, has reported certain activities of the SIO. “Concerns have been raised regarding its ideological influence and activities that are perceived to be potentially anti-social and anti-national in nature. It has further been reported that SIO is active in organising programmes in education institutions within the state of Goa, with certain incidents cited in support. The report emphasises the need for vigilance and timely intervention to prevent any adverse impact on national security and communal harmony,” the circular said.
“It is pertinent to note that imparting communal knowledge or conducting non-educational activities within schools is in contravention of the provisions of the Goa School Education Act, 1984, and Rules, 1986,” it said.
‘Safeguarding academic environment’
The circular said that to safeguard the academic environment and maintain the integrity of educational institutions, prior approval would be needed for external engagements.
“No external individual, organisation or group shall be permitted to conduct any seminar, lecture, awareness programme or interaction with students without obtaining prior written approval from the competent authority. Any request for such approval must be accompanied by complete details including credentials of the organisation, names and profiles of speakers and a written draft or script of the proposed lecture or activity. This is to enable proper scrutiny of the content and intent prior to granting permission. In all approved cases, a responsible faculty member shall be mandatorily present throughout the session to supervise proceedings and ensure that the content remains within the bounds of the prescribed curriculum, constitutional values and public order,” the circular said.
It said the circular has been issued “in the interest of maintaining a safe, neutral and academically focused environment in all educational institutions”.
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“After completion of the programme, the Head of the Institution shall submit a brief report to the directorate, including the nature of the programme conducted, key points discussed and certification that no objectionable or unauthorised content was imparted. All schools shall maintain a proper register of external visitors and activities conducted on their premises, along with supporting documents of approvals obtained. Any suspicious activity or attempt by unauthorised individuals or groups to engage with students shall be reported immediately to the local authorities as well as to the directorate for necessary action,” it added.