Goa: No seminars by outsiders without govt nod, educational institutions told

In a bid to “safeguard academic environment”, Goa government’s Directorate of Education has issued directions to all educational institutions in the state to regulate external engagements, stating that “no external individual, organisation or group” shall be permitted to conduct a seminar, lecture or an interaction with students without obtaining prior written approval from the directorate.

The directions were issued last week after the directorate received a communication from the office of the District Magistrate, North Goa, citing a police report regarding concerns raised about the ideological influence and activities of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO).

A circular issued by the directorate of education on July 6 said that the Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, Panaji, has reported certain activities of the SIO. “Concerns have been raised regarding its ideological influence and activities that are perceived to be potentially anti-social and anti-national in nature. It has further been reported that SIO is active in organising programmes in education institutions within the state of Goa, with certain incidents cited in support. The report emphasises the need for vigilance and timely intervention to prevent any adverse impact on national security and communal harmony,” the circular said.