Goa no longer a green zone, records seven fresh Covid-19 cases

The state government has roped in 15 doctors from Nanded, Nashik, Aurangabad and Bhandara districts to provide video or audio call consultation with patients every day from 9.30 am till 1.30 pm. (ANI/Representational) The state government has roped in 15 doctors from Nanded, Nashik, Aurangabad and Bhandara districts to provide video or audio call consultation with patients every day from 9.30 am till 1.30 pm. (ANI/Representational)

Over a month since the last Covid-19 case was detected on April 3, Goa has lost its Green Zone classification — a status it enjoyed since May 1 — after reporting seven fresh cases,

“All tested positive,” confirmed health minister Vishwajit Rane. All seven are stable and being treated.

Of the seven, five belong to one family: husband and wife, their son and daughter and a one-year-old grand daughter from a second daughter. They were returning from Sholapur back to their home when they were tested at a north Goa facility, according to the state’s testing protocol.

The other two cases are from two different destinations. One is a truck driver who was returning from Gujarat after picking drums for a small scale industry in Goa, since the industries were now open. And the other a driver returning from Mumbai.

All seven had initially tested positive in the TrueNat Covid-19 testing and were then sent to Goa Medical College late night for the second RT-PCR test confirmatory tests. They were brought in at ESI Covid-19 hospital at 5 am and examined.

Till date Goa has tested 6151 persons of whom 14 have tested positive. The state now has seven active cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd