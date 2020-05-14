Goa no longer a green zone, records seven fresh Covid-19 cases

Over a month since the last Covid-19 case was detected on April 3, Goa has lost its Green Zone classification — a status it enjoyed since May 1 — after reporting seven fresh cases,
“All tested positive,” confirmed health minister Vishwajit Rane. All seven are stable and being treated.
Of the seven, five belong to one family: husband and wife, their son and daughter and a one-year-old grand daughter from a second daughter. They were returning from Sholapur back to their home when they were tested at a north Goa facility, according to the state’s testing protocol.
The other two cases are from two different destinations. One is a truck driver who was returning from Gujarat after picking drums for a small scale industry in Goa, since the industries were now open. And the other a driver returning from Mumbai.
All seven had initially tested positive in the TrueNat Covid-19 testing and were then sent to Goa Medical College late night for the second RT-PCR test confirmatory tests. They were brought in at ESI Covid-19 hospital at 5 am and examined.
Till date Goa has tested 6151 persons of whom 14 have tested positive. The state now has seven active cases.
