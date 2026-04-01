Goa nightclub fire that killed 25: Luthra brothers granted bail ‘with usual conditions’

The Luthra brothers and the club’s partners, manager, event organiser and other managing staff were booked under charges of culpable homicide in the first FIR, lodged on December 7.

A local court in Goa on Wednesday granted bail to brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in connection with a fire at the establishment on December 6 that killed 25 people in North Goa’s Arpora.

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The Goa Police filed a chargesheet last month against 13 accused, including the Luthras, in connection with the fire. It stated that due to irresponsible acts of the accused persons, “irreparable loss… shattered 25 families, reflecting gross criminal negligence and utter disregard for human life and complete failure of the accused to adhere to statutory and safety norms”.

The Luthra brothers, who ran the club, had taken a flight from Delhi to Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7, hours after the incident, which took place just before midnight the previous day. The duo booked the tickets at 1.17 am on December 7 to leave the country, within 90 minutes of the blaze. They were later deported to India and arrested by the Goa Police.