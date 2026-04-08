Goa nightclub fire that killed 25: Luthra Brothers granted bail in forgery and cheating case

A local court in Goa on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a fire killed 25 people on December 6 last year, in connection with a case of forgery and cheating. The brothers were accused of forging a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Health Office and using it to obtain excise and other licences to run the club.

Last week, the court granted bail to the duo in connection with the fire case, where they are charged under charges of culpable homicide. The Goa Police filed a chargesheet last month against 13 accused, including the Luthras, in connection with the fire. It stated that due to irresponsible acts of the accused persons, “irreparable loss… shattered 25 families, reflecting gross criminal negligence and utter disregard for human life and complete failure of the accused to adhere to statutory and safety norms”.