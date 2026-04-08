Goa nightclub fire that killed 25: Luthra Brothers granted bail in forgery and cheating case

Last week, the court granted bail to the duo in connection with the fire case, where they are charged under charges of culpable homicide.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
1 min readPanajiApr 8, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Luthra brothersLuthra brothers, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub were arrested following the deadly fire that killed 25 people.
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A local court in Goa on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a fire killed 25 people on December 6 last year, in connection with a case of forgery and cheating. The brothers were accused of forging a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Health Office and using it to obtain excise and other licences to run the club.

Last week, the court granted bail to the duo in connection with the fire case, where they are charged under charges of culpable homicide. The Goa Police filed a chargesheet last month against 13 accused, including the Luthras, in connection with the fire. It stated that due to irresponsible acts of the accused persons, “irreparable loss… shattered 25 families, reflecting gross criminal negligence and utter disregard for human life and complete failure of the accused to adhere to statutory and safety norms”.

Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

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