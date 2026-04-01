Goa nightclub fire: Local court grants bail to Luthra brothers

As many as 25 people were killed in the deadly blaze in North Goa's Arpora.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
1 min readPanajiUpdated: Apr 1, 2026 01:33 PM IST
LuthraLuthra brothers, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub were arrested following the deadly fire that killed 12 people.
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A local court in Goa Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in connection with the fire at a Goa nightclub on December 6 last year.

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As many as 25 people were killed in the deadly blaze in North Goa’s Arpora.

Last Friday, their anticipatory bail plea in connection with a case of alleged forgery and cheating was rejected by a court.

The brothers and some others are accused of forging a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Health Office and of using it to obtain excise and other licences and permissions to run the nightclub. A second FIR was lodged against Luthras and their associates for allegedly fabricating documents to obtain permissions to run the club.

Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

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