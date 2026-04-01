Goa nightclub fire: Local court grants bail to Luthra brothers

Luthra brothers, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub were arrested following the deadly fire that killed 12 people.

A local court in Goa Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in connection with the fire at a Goa nightclub on December 6 last year.

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As many as 25 people were killed in the deadly blaze in North Goa’s Arpora.

Last Friday, their anticipatory bail plea in connection with a case of alleged forgery and cheating was rejected by a court.

The brothers and some others are accused of forging a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Health Office and of using it to obtain excise and other licences and permissions to run the nightclub. A second FIR was lodged against Luthras and their associates for allegedly fabricating documents to obtain permissions to run the club.