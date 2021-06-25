Goa: NGT orders formation of panel to study highway impact

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed for formation of a 10-member joint committee to examine feasibility of the construction of a four-lane highway in South Goa that would require filling up of ponds and wetlands — or ‘khazan land’, as they are called locally.

“There can be no doubt that waterbodies, wetlands, mangroves and other natural resources need to be protected. While construction of a road may be a necessity, such construction should not result in destruction of biodiversity and other environmental resources, including waterbodies and wetlands. Floodplains of river Sal also need to be protected,” the tribunal observed in a petition filed by activist Royla Fernandes.

In her petition, Fernandes had stated that Margao National Highway Western Bypass has already been built from Nuvem village in South Goa to Seraulim through wetlands and agricultural land. The petitioner stated that 2.75 km from Seraulim to Varca, yet to be constructed, will destroy a large area of wetlands, agricultural lands and waterbodies of these villages.

The petition stated that residents of villages in Seraulim and Benaulim had opposed construction of the four-lane highway on earthen embankments, contending that this would cause flooding and inundation of houses in and around the villages. They had demanded that the highway be constructed on stilts instead.

The highway is being constructed by Goa government and the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, which that will bear Rs 133 crore and Rs 40 crore of the project cost, respectively, the NGT noted.