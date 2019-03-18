Race for new Goa CM: BJP’s Pramod Sawant, Vishwajit Rane frontrunners

Amid the political stalemate in Goa after the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Speaker Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane have emerged as frontrunners for Goa CM’s post. PTI reports that the BJP will decide on a name by 2 pm and the swearing-in is likely after 3 pm.

Advertising

While Sawant is known to be from the cadre and having seen as someone who had “ear of the chief minister”, and someone who was groomed by Parrikar himself, Rane is winning round one, after reports emerged that he has the support of Goa Forward and independent MLAs.

Follow LIVE updates

After the overnight meeting to find the fresh face in Goa reached a deadlock, Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari began round two of talks with local leaders to discuss Parrikar’s successor in Goa. Gadkari held talks with party leaders and alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to discuss the political scenario in the state. After the meeting, Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said, “The decision on chief ministerial candidate is yet to be taken. But the picture will be clear by 2 pm.” He also added that the new chief minister would be sworn in after 3 pm today.

BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane, MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar, who are aspirants for the chief minister’s post, attended the meeting. A third contender, Pramod Sawant, who is currently the speaker, was not present, reported PTI.

Advertising

The Congress, meanwhile, reached Raj Bhavan to stake claim. Claiming that the Congress is the “single-largest party” in Goa, the party asked Governor Mridula Sinha to “dismiss the ruling BJP.” “We do not have an appointment, because she is refusing to give us time. But despite that, we have arrived here to meet the Governor to stake our claim. It is our right as a single largest party in the Goa assembly,” Goa Congress chief Chandrakant Kavlekar said.

The party later met the Governor and submitted a letter to her.

The Congress is currently the single-largest party in the state with 14 MLAs in the 40-member House. The BJP has 12 legislators and its government is supported by three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtra Gomantak Party, and three Independents. There is also an NCP MLA in the assembly. All the alliance partners had been clear for long that they would support only a government led by Parrikar.

Adding that the alliance partners in the BJP-led government had agreed for a coalition only if Parrikar was heading the state, Congress wrote, “The BJP, therefore, has no allies as of now.”