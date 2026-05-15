Goa NEET aspirant suicide: Arvind Kejriwal meets family, links paper leak to BJP

Days after the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged the involvement of BJP leaders in connection with the “paper leak”.

The NEET-UG exam was held on May 3 before it was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. A 17-year-old NEET aspirant, who had written the May 3 exam, died by suicide at his house in Goa on Tuesday night. However, it is not yet clear whether the student’s death is linked to the cancellation of the medical entrance exam, police have said, adding that the investigation is underway.

In a purported suicide note, the teenager is learnt to have said that he was under stress and did not wish to appear in any “competitive exams”. The panchanama recorded by police states that inquiry with the family members revealed that the boy allegedly died by suicide due to “pressure of exam performance”.