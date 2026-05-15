Goa NEET aspirant suicide: Arvind Kejriwal meets family, links paper leak to BJP

Days after the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged the involvement of BJP leaders in connection with the “paper leak”.
The NEET-UG exam was held on May 3 before it was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. A 17-year-old NEET aspirant, who had written the May 3 exam, died by suicide at his house in Goa on Tuesday night. However, it is not yet clear whether the student’s death is linked to the cancellation of the medical entrance exam, police have said, adding that the investigation is underway.
In a purported suicide note, the teenager is learnt to have said that he was under stress and did not wish to appear in any “competitive exams”. The panchanama recorded by police states that inquiry with the family members revealed that the boy allegedly died by suicide due to “pressure of exam performance”.
Kejriwal, who arrived in Goa on Wednesday for a meeting with party members as part of organisational strengthening ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, visited the family of the student on Thursday and offered condolences.
The former Delhi chief minister appealed to the youth across the country not to take extreme steps and urged them not to lose hope. “The family of the student said that he was under a lot of stress. I am getting reports that many students are having nervous breakdowns and are going into depression. I want to tell them that you are the youth of this country…the hope…do not take any extreme step,” he said.
“If year after year…the NEET exam is being cancelled, it is clear that this is not the handiwork of some small people…it suggests that many big people are involved. One accused…when he was caught by the police…he can be heard on camera asking why are the ‘big people’ not being arrested? All the papers are being cancelled in BJP-governed states, it is coming out that BJP leaders are involved in NEET cancellation…what will the CBI even do? The probe has been handed over to the CBI, but there is no trust in the CBI probe. The CBI will just do a cover-up and all the accused will be out in 3-4 months. The NEET exam will leak again next year and the future of lakhs of students will be ruined. The people who are sitting at the top, they are involved in this…and to ensure that they are punished, we all will have to do an agitation,” Kejriwal added.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
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Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights.
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