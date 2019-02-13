Goa: Navy official booked for molestation

The Goa Police Wednesday booked Commodore Manikandan Nambiar, stationed at naval base INS Hansa, for allegedly molesting a domestic help who worked at his private residence, confirmed officials.

Advertising

“He was booked today and questioning is in progress,” said Nolasco Roposo, senior police officer at Vasco Police station.

Nambiar, 46, has been booked under Sections 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (Sexual harassment), and 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code, said Roposo.

The victim lodged a complaint Wednesday morning at the police station nearest to the base, where Indian navy officers and personnel reside. Meanwhile, Nambiar filed for anticipatory bail.

Advertising

Later, he was rushed to a hospital after he fell unconscious when the questioning began, said Navy officials. In custody of the Goa Police at Vasco, Nambiar’s bail is expected to be heard on Thursday at a trial court.