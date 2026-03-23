Goa municipal councillor’s son accused of filming and circulating videos of minor girls, arrested

Police said none of the victims came forward to record their statements regarding any abuse so far, and that the allegations are being verified and investigated. (Source: File/ Representational)

The Goa Police on Sunday night arrested a 20-year-old man, the son of a municipal councillor in South Goa, for allegedly circulating explicit videos, including those of several minor girls, and blackmailing the victims.

The accused is alleged to have “engaged in sexual relations” with at least 14 girls, including minors, and to have filmed certain videos to blackmail the victims.

Police said none of the victims came forward to record their statements regarding any abuse so far, and that the allegations are being verified and investigated. According to police, the matter was brought to their attention after a story appeared in a local daily, claiming that the 20-year-old had been circulating some sexually explicit videos of minor girls and “boasting” about them with friends.