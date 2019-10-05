Goa Maritime Conclave: NSA bats for mutual cooperation

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday reaffirmed India’s stand in seeking rule of law and a” “engagement on predictable terms”, adding that mutual cooperation will help complement neighbouring countries’ maritime security strength.

Doval was speaking at the two-day Goa Maritime Conclave, which saw the participation of heads of the navies of ten nations from the Indian Ocean region – Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Giving the inaugural speech at the conclave, Doval said, “We consider that anything that is good for one country is going to contribute to the wellness of the rest. But most important is one more aspect which I would like to underline — that we are not part of any alliance. Our cooperation is not directed against any country. Our cooperation is truly intended and focused on bringing about a change that will only add towards the prosperity of each country and the region.”

The NSA identified three areas which are going to “afford biggest opportunity and also present the most serious threat” to security — the seas, outer space and the cyber space.

He said mutual cooperation will help complement neighbouring countries’ maritime security strength and mitigate any resource constraint that might take shape, but it should not be seen as being directed against any specific country.

Doval also spoke on the capabilities India has built, which would be made available to all nations in the South Asia and Pacific regions. He stressed that the need of the hour is to continuously design infrastructure and research-backed intelligence to tackle new threats arising from the seas.

‘Keen for third carrier’

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Friday that the Navy is keen to acquire a third aircraft carrier, and the Centre has to take a decision on the same.

“If you see the blueprint of the 1950s, it was built on three aircraft carriers, so that two aircraft carriers are always available when one is under repairs. We are very much looking forward to the government taking a decision on the third aircraft carrier,” said Singh.