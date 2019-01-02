Goa: Manohar Parrikar makes surprise visit to state secretariat

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday was driven to his office at the state secretariat as he ushered the New Year with a surprise visit at 10 am. The official twitter handle for the CMO announced the update with a photo, stating that he received a “warm welcome at the secretariat by his cabinet colleagues”.

Officials confirmed this was his first visit to the state secretariat since August 2018. Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral told reporters, “The CM met the cabinet ministers and key supporters, and gave us advice. He also signed files and he is expected to call a cabinet meeting soon.”

The state government is now gearing for the budget sessions where the government will table the budget on January 29. The state government has asked the Governor for a three day sessions, confirmed state government officials. Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals for the past 11 months, ever since he was detected with pancreatic cancer, and has been to New York and Mumbai for treatment.

From the opposition holding public meets across the state titled ‘Where is our CM’, to a High Court petition by a politician asking for a regular health bulletin on Parrikar, the CM has been under tremendous public scrutiny for his absence in office. ENS