Leaders across party lines condole Manohar Parrikar’s death

Leaders across parties expressed grief over the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who, they said, was a dedicated public figure and one who built modern Goa and was loved by Goans.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s condolence message, which was the first official confirmation about his death, described Parrikar as the “epitome of integrity and dedication in public life” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “an unparalleled leader, a true patriot and exceptional administrator”.

Parrikar, former Defence Minister of India, died at his private residence in Goa on Sunday after an illness. He was 63. His health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Manohar Parrikar dead updates

“Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa…” the President tweeted.

“Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress,” PM Modi tweeted.

BJP president Amit Shah said: “In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessly dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji’s commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary… Parrikar ji has shown the entire nation how a BJP Karyakarta, even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last. He will always be remembered for his contributions as India’s Defence Minister and as CM of Goa.” Expressing pain over the demise of his “dear friend”, Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence…” Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who recently visited Parrikar in Panaji, said on Twitter “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year (sic).”

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, considered to be close to Parrikar, posted on Twitter: “I am speechless. Today, we have lost a person who always practised gentle and simple politics. My brother Manohar was truly the leader of every worker’s heart.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted, “My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace,” she tweeted.

BSP leader Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted their condolences. “His contribution to political life will always be memorable,”Akhilesh said. TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji…Condolences to his family and his admirers.”

TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his condolences. “Deepest condolences over the untimely death of former Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Goa Shri Manohar Parrikar…” he posted on Twitter.