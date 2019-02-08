Toggle Menu
Goa jail readied for foreign nationals overstaying illegally

Cases of foreign nationals staying back after their visas expired have been often deported but the accused managed to secure bail as there was no specified detention centre for such individuals.

An official said the old jail at Mapusa had been renovated by the state Public Works Department while the state’s Social Welfare department had recruited manpower. (Source: File)

The Goa government has notified a former sub-jail at Mapusa as a “detention centre” for foreign nationals staying illegally in the state and those awaiting deportation.

The circular was issued on Thursday by Under Secretary(Home) Neetal Amonkar. An official said the old jail at Mapusa had been renovated by the state Public Works Department while the state’s Social Welfare department had recruited manpower.

The coastal state sees around four lakh foreign arrivals every year on business or tourist visas, the official said.

Cases of foreign nationals staying back after their visas expired have been often deported but the accused managed to secure bail as there was no specified detention centre for such individuals, a police official said.

