Indian Navy sailor bludgeoned to death by wife after quarrel in Goa

An Indian Navy sailor posted with INS Hansa was hammered to death by his wife at Vasco Saturday, confirmed police. The woman has been booked for murder, police added.

According to Deputy SP Sunita Sawant, the Indian Navy sailor was one of the aircraft handlers at Dabolim’s naval air station. He was in the habit of beating his wife and was also known to be an alcoholic, according to a statement from neighbours to the Vasco Police.

The woman, who called the neighbours last night, herself admitted that they had a long fight, after which she told the police that she used a kitchen appliance and hammered his head several times.

“The evening he had walked in drunk and had picked a quarrel with her. He has also broken the cooler and thrown things on her. In the night when he slept, her anger got better of her, and she hammered him till she calmed down. Since he was already drunk he could not respond, and also fell off the bed,” Sawant said.

She later called the neighbours who rushed him to the naval hospital. “He was declared brought dead. The post mortem has shown there are 12 to 14 deep injuries on the head and lot of blood loss, and he seems to have died due to the beating. We have recorded the statement of the woman and she is under arrest,” she said.