Goa hotels and shacks are gaming registration process to dodge fees, minister warns

3 min readPanajiUpdated: Apr 18, 2026 07:38 PM IST
Speaking to media persons on Friday, Khaunte said he has directed the tourism department to conduct an inquiry and form a team for site inspections to check for “anomalies” in the documents submitted by private beach shacks and hotels across the state. (File)
Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that several hotels and private beach shacks in the state are downrating themselves during the registration process with the tourism department, to avoid paying higher government fees and taxes.
Speaking to media persons on Friday, Khaunte said he has directed the tourism department to conduct an inquiry and form a team for site inspections to check for “anomalies” in the documents submitted by private beach shacks and hotels across the state.
This comes in the aftermath of a fire that broke out on Thursday night at a beach resort near the Ajoba temple in Ashvem. At least six cottages were gutted in the fire. Six shacks were gutted in another fire on April 4 at Arambol beach. During a review of the recent fire incidents, certain “anomalies” in registration were noticed, he said.
The minister said the resort, where the blaze occurred on Thursday, had been operating as a private beach shack. He said the cottages were operating as private beach huts. “The report that I have got [says] the hotel that caught fire is registered under Category ‘C’, which is for private beach huts. So, it should come under the private shack [category]. I have sought a detailed report…whoever is responsible for giving such types of permissions… I have asked the director [tourism] to form a team and check all the tourism enterprises… that includes registration of hotels, the hotels whose licenses were renewed and private shacks… there are anomalies which have been noted,” Khaunte said.
He said it has been observed that five-star and four-star hotels, which are supposed to be registered under Category ‘A’ and Category ‘B’, are being registered under Category ‘C’ to save fees. “Often inspections are not conducted and if they are, the report cannot be found and later we find violations. The question arises on how this happened and action needs to be taken. I have asked the department [tourism] to not give permissions for the private shacks, unless due diligence is done. If such things are being done and categories changed, it is a serious issue. If it [the property] is a private shack, it cannot be categorised into the category of a hotel. And if it’s a hotel, then that particular category has certain conditions – whether it’s a five-star, or a four-star or three-star or a guest house or a home-stay. When permission is given for a category…and if they change the category, it is a concern and loss of revenue for the state,” Khaunte added.
The Minister said the inquiry is at a preliminary stage and action shall be taken once a detailed report on the issue is received.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
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