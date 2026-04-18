Goa hotels and shacks are gaming registration process to dodge fees, minister warns

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Khaunte said he has directed the tourism department to conduct an inquiry and form a team for site inspections to check for “anomalies” in the documents submitted by private beach shacks and hotels across the state. (File)

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that several hotels and private beach shacks in the state are downrating themselves during the registration process with the tourism department, to avoid paying higher government fees and taxes.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Khaunte said he has directed the tourism department to conduct an inquiry and form a team for site inspections to check for “anomalies” in the documents submitted by private beach shacks and hotels across the state.

This comes in the aftermath of a fire that broke out on Thursday night at a beach resort near the Ajoba temple in Ashvem. At least six cottages were gutted in the fire. Six shacks were gutted in another fire on April 4 at Arambol beach. During a review of the recent fire incidents, certain “anomalies” in registration were noticed, he said.