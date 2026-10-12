‘Detention may not have been authorised’: HC orders release of 7 protesters in Goa

Police sources said all the seven detainees were released on Sunday night. (Express Photo)

Hours after seven protesters were detained at Azad Maidan in Panaji, the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Sunday night directed police to release them, noting that their “detention may not have been authorised”.

The protest was organised by a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) affiliate in Goa to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In an order, a division bench of Justices Amit S Jamsandekar and Valmiki Menezes said, “Considering that there are no prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, we are of the opinion that the detention may not have been authorised. We are also informed that the Executive Magistrate Dattaprasad Toraskar, who was present at the site, had given oral instructions to the police to detain the seven persons since they had barged into Azad Maidan, Panaji.”