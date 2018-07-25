Goa: HC issues notices on PIL seeking closure of coal operations at Mormugao port

The next date of hearing is August 20. The next date of hearing is August 20.

THE High Court of Bombay at Goa on Tuesday issued notices to Mumbai Port Trust, importers South West Port Limited, Adani Mormugao Port Terminal Private Limited, and Vedanta, asking them to reply to a petition filed by NGO Goa Foundation and five others seeking an order for total and permanent closure of operations of coal and coke handling at the port.

This is the second time coal pollution is being brought before the High Court. It had heard a similar issue of pollution from Mormugao Port for a decade ending 2012. This time, citizens of Vasco filed the petition in public interest, listing ‘violations’ by all the respondents, including the Ministry of Environment, Goa State Pollution Control Board, Town and Country Planning Department, and Mormugao Municipal Council.

The petition says it was filed on “grounds that the import and handling of this ‘dirty cargo’ is leading to permanent impairment of health and the health of fellow citizens and continuously affects the right to clean and planned environment guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India”.

Among the petitioners are 18-year-old Sherwyn Corey, a law student from Vasco and a victim of coal dust pollution, representing “the coming generation”, NGO Goa Foundation, citizens of Vasco and the fishing community represented by Old Cross Fishing Canoe Owners Co-op Society Ltd. The petition includes the seven-part series reported by The Indian Express in October 2017, explained to the court as “true alarming nature and scale of the activity planned in connection with illegal conversion of the State of Goa into a Coal Hub, the impacts on the community and on the environment”.

Within minutes of the petition coming up before Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Prithviraj Chavan, the lawyers for MPT sought its dismissal on the grounds that the same matter was eligible for hearing in the NGT. Justice Jamdar asked all respondents to reply as he asked, “Do you expect me to dismiss the matter even without hearing their grievances, or what they have complained? File your reply first.”

