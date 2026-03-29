Goa: Gujarat tourist stabbed to death by friend at Calangute resort

“The victim was found with stabbing injuries in the chest. It appears that the accused used a kitchen knife to stab the victim. The victim was later rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

A tourist from Gujarat was stabbed to death by his friend over alleged personal enmity at a resort in North Goa’s Calangute on Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5.45 am. The victim, suspected to be in his 30s, has been identified as Rajbhar Narayan from Gujarat. A group of 10 tourists from Surat had checked into a guesthouse in Calangute three days ago. Police said the group had come to Goa to inquire about job opportunities at a casino.

Police said the group visited a casino to gamble, where they incurred losses of at least Rs 4 lakh.