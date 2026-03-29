Goa: Gujarat tourist stabbed to death by friend at Calangute resort

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A tourist from Gujarat was stabbed to death by his friend over alleged personal enmity at a resort in North Goa’s Calangute on Saturday morning, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred around 5.45 am. The victim, suspected to be in his 30s, has been identified as Rajbhar Narayan from Gujarat. A group of 10 tourists from Surat had checked into a guesthouse in Calangute three days ago. Police said the group had come to Goa to inquire about job opportunities at a casino.
Police said the group visited a casino to gamble, where they incurred losses of at least Rs 4 lakh.
A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “As per preliminary investigation, it appears that the victim said something to the fiancée of the accused over a video call, which led to a scuffle.”
According to the FIR, four men assaulted the victim with a knife, inflicting stab injuries to the chest. Police said the accused chased the victim to a neighbouring resort and stabbed him near the swimming pool, where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused fled the spot after the incident.
Police said while personal enmity appears to be the primary motive, they are also probing whether the scuffle was linked to financial losses at the casino. One accused, Komal Baraskar (28), has been detained.
“The victim was found with stab injuries to the chest. It appears that the accused used a kitchen knife to stab the victim. The victim was later rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.
An FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS at Calangute police station.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram