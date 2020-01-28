Goa govt website seeks suggestions to manage finances

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (File) Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (File)

A REVENUE deficit Goa government on Monday launched a website seeking suggestions from citizens on ways to work towards a stronger budget, since a shortfall in GST collection has further led to a 30 per cent deficit.

The state government has borrowed Rs 2,081 crore this financial year, with another set of borrowings expected in two more quarters.

“We have launched the website to welcome suggestions from the general public. Very often the impression is that the government is not open to receiving suggestions. Opposition members are also welcome to give us suggestions. Of course, suggestions for revenue generation are welcome along with suggestions for expenditure,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters during the website’s launch.

“Budget focus is sustainable development of the state. When we say sustainable development, it is all inclusive. We will focus on rural development,” he said. The CM this year admitted to tourism being badly impacted, and with mining banned, the state looks at a bleak future as far as finances are concerned.

