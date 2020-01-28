Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
Must Read

Goa govt website seeks suggestions to manage finances

The state government has borrowed Rs 2,081 crore this financial year, with another set of borrowings expected in two more quarters.

By: Express News Service | Panjim | Published: January 28, 2020 3:27:25 am
Goa government, Goa government revenue deficit, Goa budget, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Goa GST collection, GST collection, indian express Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (File)

A REVENUE deficit Goa government on Monday launched a website seeking suggestions from citizens on ways to work towards a stronger budget, since a shortfall in GST collection has further led to a 30 per cent deficit.

The state government has borrowed Rs 2,081 crore this financial year, with another set of borrowings expected in two more quarters.

“We have launched the website to welcome suggestions from the general public. Very often the impression is that the government is not open to receiving suggestions. Opposition members are also welcome to give us suggestions. Of course, suggestions for revenue generation are welcome along with suggestions for expenditure,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters during the website’s launch.

“Budget focus is sustainable development of the state. When we say sustainable development, it is all inclusive. We will focus on rural development,” he said. The CM this year admitted to tourism being badly impacted, and with mining banned, the state looks at a bleak future as far as finances are concerned.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement