Goa govt orders probe after doctor accused of trials on patients

GOA Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has ordered a probe against a doctor attached with Goa Medical College following allegations that he is involved in foreign-funded clinical research conducted on patients in hospitals run by the state government.

On Saturday, Goa daily Herald published a report that stated that Dr Amit Dias, a lecturer in Goa Medical College’s Preventive and Social Medicine department, was allegedly misusing his official status and conducting foreign-funded research on patients who visited state-run hospitals at Mandur and Santa Cruz and Goa Medical College.

Dr Dias is also alleged to have sanctioned his own research as he was the member of the ethics committee of Goa Medical College, showing serious ethical conflict. While the research seems to have got funding, no research paper has been put out to the ethics committee.

Rane said there were previous complaints against Dias. “They pertained to serious lapses in the use of medical infrastructure. I have asked for a file on all the complaints against him.”

According to Rane, there was a case several years ago on clinical research being conducted without keeping the ethics committee in the loop and without following proper protocols. “In that case, we had taken action against several doctors and the final inquiry is still on. Several threads seem to be connected.”

Rane said the ministry had also asked for a complete report on all the lectures and other medical duties performed by the doctor.

“This needs a full inquiry and I shall be able to speak when all the details are in. This is a very serious matter,” he said. “Conducting clinical trial outside of the protocol and unethically has serious consequences. This needs to be studied properly before any action can be thought of,” the minister added.

Dias could not be reached for his comments.