Govt knows how to survive ‘by hook or by crook’: Goa minister 

Panaji, Jan 27 (PTI) A day after Congress claimed that it will form a government in Goa after Mandrem and Shiroda Assembly bypolls, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai Sunday said the current dispensation knew how to survive “by hook or by crook”.

Advertising

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new complex of the Export Inspection Agency at Margao in south Goa, Sardesai said the Manohar Parrikar government is working for the people of Goa.

“And if people of Goa want this government to survive, we know how to do it by hook or by crook,” he said.

On Saturday, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar had claimed that his party would form the government in the state after the bypolls.

Speaking at the function Sunday, Sardesai, the state Agriculture minister, slammed the Congress for “scaring” people by raking up the issue of formalin in fish, adding that the new laboratory complex would lay to rest these fears.

Advertising

He announced that the state would hold its biggest fish festival in Fatorda in April or May.