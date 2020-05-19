Goa govt disallows halts of Margao Rajdhanis inside state

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “We have now halted any stops of Rajdhani. This week two more were expected but now they will not stop in Goa.” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “We have now halted any stops of Rajdhani. This week two more were expected but now they will not stop in Goa.”

With “most of Goa’s active COVID-19 cases” being found to have “reached Goa via the New Delhi to Margao Rajdhani trains”, the state government has put a stop to the trains’ halts inside the state.

On Saturday and Sunday, Rajdhani trains stopped at Kota, Vadodara, Panvel and Ratnagiri before reaching Margao.

Goa now has 36 active cases as of 10 pm Monday, with 573 people in institutional quarantine.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “We have now halted any stops of Rajdhani. This week two more were expected but now they will not stop in Goa.”

Nizamuddin Express, however, is allowed a halt as it has “fewer passengers” whose test results have been negative.

Calling the current patients “imported cases”, Sawant said that all those found positive in the second wave are “those who came from outside” as “there is no community transmission in the state”.

“We can manage those alighting from Nizamuddin Express. But not from Rajdhani. We thank the railway minister and home minister for accepting our request,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.