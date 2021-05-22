Goa government to float global tender, form third wave task force

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday announced that the state government will be floating a global tender for procurement of vaccines to expedite walk-in vaccination for the 18-44 age group.

Sawant also said that the state government had decided to set up a special taskforce for preparation for the third wave of Covid-19 that is expected in the months ahead. While the taskforce will be chaired by the CM, its vice-chairman will be health minister Vishwajit Rane and will consist of 15 members including government and private doctors.

The CM said that Goa had reported six cases of mucormycosis or black fungus among Covid-19 patients of which one patient had succumbed. A separate 20-25 bed ward will be set up for the treatment of black fungus patients, Rane said.

Meanwhile, Sawant said that the damage caused by the cyclonic storm Tauktae that passed Goa on May 16 was assessed to be worth Rs 146 crore.