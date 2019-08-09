Goa government to act against overcharging hotels: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

The Goa government on Friday told the state Legislative Assembly that it will take action against the hotels that are charging exorbitant rates, which it said is affecting the tourism industry in the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state government has come to know that several hotels were overcharging the customers, due to which the tourism industry is getting affected.

He said during his discussion with the agitating tourist taxi operators, he was told how the hotels were overcharging the customers by offering packages, which also include taxi fares.

“The taxi operators told me that the customers are charged in the name of providing taxi, but the actual operator does not get much out of it,” Sawant said.

He said the government will issue directions to the tourism department to crack down on overcharging hotels.

“We just cannot blame the taxi operators. Every stakeholder is responsible in providing quality service to our visitors,” he said.