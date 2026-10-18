CJP’s Goa protest: Police file FIR for ‘promoting enmity’, say communal slogans were raised

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The FIR was registered on the complaint of a local resident, who alleged that some protesters were raising slogans against a community and the protest was organised to disturb harmony and peace.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
3 min readOct 18, 2026 02:52 PM IST
Police sources said all the seven detainees were released on Sunday night. (Express Photo)Police sources said all the seven detainees were released on Sunday night. (Express Photo)
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A week after seven protesters were detained from Azad Maidan in Panaji at a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest in Goa, police have filed an FIR against “unknown protesters” on charges of promoting enmity, disturbing harmony and outraging religious feelings, claiming certain “communal” slogans were raised during the protest.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The FIR has been registered against unknown people. A probe has been initiated. After an inquiry, the accused will be identified.”

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a local resident, who alleged that some protesters were raising slogans against a community and the protest was organised to disturb harmony and peace.

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Police sources said the FIR has been lodged under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race…etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Panaji police station.

Also Read | ‘Detention may not have been authorised’: HC orders release of 7 protesters in Goa

After purported videos of alleged communal slogans from the protest were shared on social media, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said last week that a probe would be conducted and that the government will not tolerate any attempt by “people from outside the state to disturb communal harmony”.

The protest was organised on October 11 by a CJP affiliate in Goa to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. After a habeas corpus petition was filed seeking the release of seven detained protesters, the High Court of Bombay at Goa, the same night, directed the police to release all of them, observing that “the detention may not have been authorised”.

The organisers had applied for permission from the authorities on October 7. An order by the office of the District Magistrate, North Goa, dated October 9, addressed to the organisers, stated that the permission sought for public assembly at Azad Maidan on October 11 has been rejected “based on the report of the Superintendent of Police North, wherein the permission is not recommended for public assembly…”.

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The Indian Express reported last week that the Goa police cited “past history of protesters violating conditions imposed by the authorities” and a specific instance of a protester “patronising Umar Khalid” during the NEET-related protest at the same venue in July, to deny permission to the protesters to gather inside Azad Maidan.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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