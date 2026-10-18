CJP’s Goa protest: Police file FIR for ‘promoting enmity’, say communal slogans were raised

A week after seven protesters were detained from Azad Maidan in Panaji at a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest in Goa, police have filed an FIR against “unknown protesters” on charges of promoting enmity, disturbing harmony and outraging religious feelings, claiming certain “communal” slogans were raised during the protest.
A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The FIR has been registered against unknown people. A probe has been initiated. After an inquiry, the accused will be identified.”
The FIR was registered on the complaint of a local resident, who alleged that some protesters were raising slogans against a community and the protest was organised to disturb harmony and peace.
Police sources said the FIR has been lodged under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race…etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Panaji police station.
After purported videos of alleged communal slogans from the protest were shared on social media, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said last week that a probe would be conducted and that the government will not tolerate any attempt by “people from outside the state to disturb communal harmony”.
The protest was organised on October 11 by a CJP affiliate in Goa to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. After a habeas corpus petition was filed seeking the release of seven detained protesters, the High Court of Bombay at Goa, the same night, directed the police to release all of them, observing that “the detention may not have been authorised”.
The organisers had applied for permission from the authorities on October 7. An order by the office of the District Magistrate, North Goa, dated October 9, addressed to the organisers, stated that the permission sought for public assembly at Azad Maidan on October 11 has been rejected “based on the report of the Superintendent of Police North, wherein the permission is not recommended for public assembly…”.
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The Indian Express reported last week that the Goa police cited “past history of protesters violating conditions imposed by the authorities” and a specific instance of a protester “patronising Umar Khalid” during the NEET-related protest at the same venue in July, to deny permission to the protesters to gather inside Azad Maidan.