CJP’s Goa protest: Police file FIR for ‘promoting enmity’, say communal slogans were raised

A week after seven protesters were detained from Azad Maidan in Panaji at a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest in Goa, police have filed an FIR against “unknown protesters” on charges of promoting enmity, disturbing harmony and outraging religious feelings, claiming certain “communal” slogans were raised during the protest.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The FIR has been registered against unknown people. A probe has been initiated. After an inquiry, the accused will be identified.”

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a local resident, who alleged that some protesters were raising slogans against a community and the protest was organised to disturb harmony and peace.