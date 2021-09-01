Goa free water scheme to begin today, first state to do so: Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced that the government’s scheme for providing free water up to 16,000 litres per household per month will be put into effect Wednesday. Goa will be the first state in the country to provide free water to its people, Sawant said in an address on social media.

According to the CM, the scheme will benefit 60 percent of the people in Goa, who will will start receiving zero water bills from September.

CM Sawant’s announcement of free water on August 15 came a month after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party, if voted to power in Goa, will provide 300 units of electricity free to every family each month.