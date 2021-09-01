scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

Goa free water scheme to begin today, first state to do so: Pramod Sawant

Goa will be the first state in the country to provide free water to its people, Sawant said in an address on social media.

Written by MAYURA JANWALKAR | Panaji |
September 1, 2021 3:04:10 am
Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced that the government’s scheme for providing free water up to 16,000 litres per household per month will be put into effect Wednesday. Goa will be the first state in the country to provide free water to its people, Sawant said in an address on social media.

According to the CM, the scheme will benefit 60 percent of the people in Goa, who will will start receiving zero water bills from September.

CM Sawant’s announcement of free water on August 15 came a month after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party, if voted to power in Goa, will provide 300 units of electricity free to every family each month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement