Goa Assembly Floor Test Today Live News Updates: Pramod Sawant to prove majority today

Goa floor test LIVE updates: Newly sworn in Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday will take a floor test in the state assembly to prove majority of the BJP-led government. The forty-five-year-old has the support of Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)’s Sudin Dhavalikar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The BJP has staked claim to form the government with these numbers: 10 BJP MLAs (Pandurang Madkaikar is in hospital and, therefore, not counted as a voting member), three each of the MGP and Goa Forward Party, and three independents. The House strength is down to 36 MLAs — with the deaths of Manohar Parrikar on Sunday and Francis D’Souza in February, and with two Congress members having resigned after they defected to BJP. Congress has 14 MLAs, and there’s one of the NCP.

The Congress, which also claimed to have the numbers, called the midnight swearing-in of Sawant “unconstitutional”. The Sawant Cabinet has 11 ministers of which seven of them are coalition partners and independents.