Goa Assembly Floor Test Today Live News Updates: Pramod Sawant to prove majority todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/goa-floor-test-live-pramod-sawant-bjp-congress-goa-assembly-manohar-parrikar-5635102/
Goa Assembly Floor Test Today Live News Updates: Pramod Sawant to prove majority today
Goa floor test LIVE updates: Pramod Sawant's Cabinet has 11 ministers of which seven of them are coalition partners and independents.
Goa floor test LIVE updates: Newly sworn in Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday will take a floor test in the state assembly to prove majority of the BJP-led government. The forty-five-year-old has the support of Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)’s Sudin Dhavalikar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.
The BJP has staked claim to form the government with these numbers: 10 BJP MLAs (Pandurang Madkaikar is in hospital and, therefore, not counted as a voting member), three each of the MGP and Goa Forward Party, and three independents. The House strength is down to 36 MLAs — with the deaths of Manohar Parrikar on Sunday and Francis D’Souza in February, and with two Congress members having resigned after they defected to BJP. Congress has 14 MLAs, and there’s one of the NCP.
The Congress, which also claimed to have the numbers, called the midnight swearing-in of Sawant “unconstitutional”. The Sawant Cabinet has 11 ministers of which seven of them are coalition partners and independents.
Live Blog
Goa Assembly floor test today, CM Pramod Swant will have to prove majority. Follow LIVE updates
Congress calls midnight swearing-in of Sawant 'unconstitutional'
The Congress, which also claims to have the numbers, called the midnight swearing-in of Sawant “unconstitutional”. It went to Raj Bhavan twice on Monday to “remind” Governor Mridula Sinha about its five letters staking claim to form the government.
Pramod Sawant cabinet has 11 ministers
The Sawant cabinet has 11 ministers and ahead of the floor test, seven berths have already been assigned to coalition partners and independents. Sawant has promised to distribute the portfolios within a week. Of the seven cabinet positions with allies, two have gone to independents, three to Goa Forward Party and two two MGP including Dhavalikar.
How many BJP, Congress members are there in Goa assembly?
The BJP has staked claim with these numbers: 10 BJP MLAs (Pandurang Madkaikar is in hospital and, therefore, not counted as a voting member), three each of the MGP and Goa Forward Party, and three independents. The House strength is down to 36 MLAs — with the deaths of Parrikar on Sunday and Francis D’Souza in February, and with two Congress members having resigned after they defected to BJP. The Congress has 14 MLAs, and there’s one of the NCP.
Sawant said he won't accept congratulatory messages
Since the state is mourning for Parrikar, Sawant said he will not be accepting congratulatory messages and notes. “Do not even come to meet me. Even if you want to congratulate me after seven days, do not come with flowers,” he told well-wishers.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant: I am 100 per cent confident
Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said, “We are going for the floor test tomorrow. There will be no problem. I am 100 per cent confident. The first priority is to take control of the administration. I want to give Goa a good administration. The second priority is to complete all of Manohar Parrikar’s projects which are currently ongoing. Parrikar managed it for two years. So I will be able to do it for the next three years. It is a proud moment for me to go from the Speaker’s post to the CM. Yes, this government will have two Deputy Chief Ministers. The first Deputy Chief Minister will be Sudin Dhavalikar and the second will be Vijai Sardesai.”
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Newly sworn in Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will take a floor test in the state assembly today to prove majority of the BJP-led government. Follow to get the latest updates.
Goa floor test LIVE updates: “We are going for the floor test tomorrow. There will be no problem. I am 100 per cent confident. The first priority is to take control of the administration. I want to give Goa a good administration. The second priority is to complete all of Manohar Parrikar’s projects which are currently ongoing,” Sawant said on Tuesday.
“Parrikar managed it for two years. So I will be able to do it for the next three years. It is a proud moment for me to go from the Speaker’s post to the CM. Yes, this government will have two Deputy Chief Ministers. The first Deputy Chief Minister will be Sudin Dhavalikar and the second will be Vijai Sardesai,” he said.
Since the state is mourning after Parrikar's death, Sawant said he will not be accepting congratulatory messages and notes. “Do not even come to meet me. Even if you want to congratulate me after seven days, do not come with flowers,” he told well-wishers.
Congress calls midnight swearing-in of Sawant 'unconstitutional'
The Congress, which also claims to have the numbers, called the midnight swearing-in of Sawant “unconstitutional”. It went to Raj Bhavan twice on Monday to “remind” Governor Mridula Sinha about its five letters staking claim to form the government.
Pramod Sawant cabinet has 11 ministers
The Sawant cabinet has 11 ministers and ahead of the floor test, seven berths have already been assigned to coalition partners and independents. Sawant has promised to distribute the portfolios within a week. Of the seven cabinet positions with allies, two have gone to independents, three to Goa Forward Party and two two MGP including Dhavalikar.
How many BJP, Congress members are there in Goa assembly?
The BJP has staked claim with these numbers: 10 BJP MLAs (Pandurang Madkaikar is in hospital and, therefore, not counted as a voting member), three each of the MGP and Goa Forward Party, and three independents. The House strength is down to 36 MLAs — with the deaths of Parrikar on Sunday and Francis D’Souza in February, and with two Congress members having resigned after they defected to BJP. The Congress has 14 MLAs, and there’s one of the NCP.
Sawant said he won't accept congratulatory messages
Since the state is mourning for Parrikar, Sawant said he will not be accepting congratulatory messages and notes. “Do not even come to meet me. Even if you want to congratulate me after seven days, do not come with flowers,” he told well-wishers.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant: I am 100 per cent confident
Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said, “We are going for the floor test tomorrow. There will be no problem. I am 100 per cent confident. The first priority is to take control of the administration. I want to give Goa a good administration. The second priority is to complete all of Manohar Parrikar’s projects which are currently ongoing. Parrikar managed it for two years. So I will be able to do it for the next three years. It is a proud moment for me to go from the Speaker’s post to the CM. Yes, this government will have two Deputy Chief Ministers. The first Deputy Chief Minister will be Sudin Dhavalikar and the second will be Vijai Sardesai.”
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Newly sworn in Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will take a floor test in the state assembly today to prove majority of the BJP-led government. Follow to get the latest updates.