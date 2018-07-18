Amid formalin fears, Goa bans fish import from other states till July-end

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar said he was personally monitoring the issue of the presence of formalin in fish. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia/Representational) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar said he was personally monitoring the issue of the presence of formalin in fish. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia/Representational)

After successive seizures of consignments with formalin-laced fish, the Goa government on Wednesday banned fish imports from other states as a precautionary measure till July-end.

The state will face a shortage of fish over the fortnight given that a ban on fishing, which is in place annually during the breeding season of fish, is in place along the sea coast in Goa. Mechanised trawlers are, however, exempted from the ban that will be lifted in August.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, in a statement, said that he has, in the interest of people of Goa, issued directions to ban import of fish in Goa for next 15 days. He added once the official ban on fishing activities is lifted next month, there will be no crisis of fresh fish in the state.

Parrikar had on Saturday tweeted that he was personally monitoring the issue of the presence of formalin in fish. The Food and Drug Administration had raided wholesale fish markets in Margao in South Goa and Panaji in North Goa last week and reportedly detected formalin in fish on spot analysis.

Formalin, a toxic chemical, is used to preserve bodies and prevent decay in mortuaries.

