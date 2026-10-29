Fire in Goa’s Vasco guts over 100 shops

At least 100 shops were gutted after a major fire broke out in South Goa’s Vasco-da-Gama late Wednesday night. Police and fire department officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported.

Officials said the fire broke out around 11.30 pm near Tilak Maidan at Vasco Sunday market. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, said an official, adding that the blaze spread to a car accessories shop before reaching stalls and shops selling garments and furniture items.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site in Vasco City on Wednesday night and assured financial compensation to those impacted by the fire.