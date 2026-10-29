Fire in Goa’s Vasco guts over 100 shops

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely... Read More
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- Goa police
At least 100 shops were gutted after a major fire broke out in South Goa’s Vasco-da-Gama late Wednesday night. Police and fire department officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported.
Officials said the fire broke out around 11.30 pm near Tilak Maidan at Vasco Sunday market. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, said an official, adding that the blaze spread to a car accessories shop before reaching stalls and shops selling garments and furniture items.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site in Vasco City on Wednesday night and assured financial compensation to those impacted by the fire.
A statement from the office of chief minister on Thursday morning said that the fire at the Sunday Market has been brought under control. In the statement, Sawant said that all necessary precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of everyone, particularly the traders and residents in the area.
“I sincerely appeal to everyone to cooperate with the authorities and follow the safety instructions. These measures are purely precautionary and have been taken in the interest of public safety. The concerned departments are carrying out a detailed assessment of the damage caused by the fire,” he said.
Sawant said the government stands firmly with all those affected by this incident and will extend necessary assistance, including financial compensation. “I assure everyone that the safety and welfare of our people remain our foremost priority,” he said.