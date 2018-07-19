Goa: FIR lodged against Congress leaders for revealing molestation victim’s identity

The victim was allegedly molested by a man at Netravali village in South Goa district. (Representational Image) The victim was allegedly molested by a man at Netravali village in South Goa district. (Representational Image)

The Goa Police on Thursday lodged a case against state Congress’ women’s wing chief, her deputy and three others for allegedly revealing the identity of a molestation victim, news agency PTI reported. A complaint in this regard was filed against them by Shiv Sena’s Goa unit vice president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik last week. The victim was allegedly molested by a man at Netravali village in South Goa district.

A report in PTI stated that an FIR was lodged against state Congress’ women’s wing president Pratima Coutinho, its vice president Savitri Kavlekar, Netravali village panchayat’s deputy sarpanch Abhijit Desai and panch members Vitthal Gaonkar and Prakash Bhagat at the Goa Women Police Station.

Rakhi in her complaint said that Coutinho, who had visited the victim’s home in South Goa earlier this month, had posted a picture with the girl’s mother on social media, and also mentioned the mother’s name.

After filing the complaint, the police interrogated Coutinho for two hours on July 14.

A youth hailing from Jharkhand is the accused in the molestation case, registered at Sanguem police station around three weeks ago. Revealing a minor victim’s identity is an offence under the POSCO Act.

