SIR: Goa’s final list with 10.57 lakh voters published

The electoral roll in Goa after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has 10,57,566 voters, according to the office of the state’s chief electoral officer.

Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjay Goel released the final data on Saturday.

The draft rolls, published by the Election Commission on December 16, contained 10,84,992 voters, as against 11,85,034 forms distributed in the coastal state in the first phase. The final rolls now have 10.57 lakh voters, of which the number of electors in the age group of 18-19 is 14,484; the number of electors marked as persons with disability is 8,596; and the number of elderly electors (above 85+) is 10,338.

Of the final electoral roll of 10.57 lakh, there are 5.11 lakh men and 5.46 lakh women. The number of overseas electors is 22.

The CEO’s office said as many as 39,592 voters have been removed after hearings were held. These include those who died during the enumeration period, those who obtained foreign citizenship, those who moved to other places and those whose names were duplicated in the list.

“The enumeration forms were generated and printed for all the above 11,85,034 electors and distributed through the Booth Level Officers of the state, out of which 10,84,992 (91.56 percent) enumeration forms were received back from the electors. Total 1,00,042 (8.44 percent) enumeration forms were not received back from the electors… and these persons were listed as ASDDs (Absentee, Shifted, Dead & Duplicate),” a statement from the office of the chief electoral officer of Goa said.

“The draft roll was published on December 16, 2025 after the enumeration phase under SIR. Out of 11,85,034 electors in the electoral roll as on October 27, 2025, total of 1,00,042 electors have been found as absentee, shifted, dead or duplicate and were not included in the draft roll,” the statement said.

Out of the total 10. 84 lakh electors in the draft roll, 9.02 lakh electors (83.19% of the 10,84,992 in the draft roll) were mapped with their own or parents’ electoral details of the last SIR held at their place of ordinary residence, while 1,82,403 electors (16.81% of the draft roll) in the draft roll were unmapped.

“The total number of electors as per the draft roll published on December 16, 2025 with reference to January 1, 2026 as qualifying was 10,84,992. Whereas, after the Special Intensive Revision…in the final roll…the total number of electors are 10,57,566. The total form 6 admitted during SIR are 12,166 and the total voters deleted are 39,592. Net change since previous roll is 27, 426 which is -2.53 percent change over previous roll,” the statement said.

“Further, the final roll will be available for public inspection in the offices of the electoral registration officers and of the Assistant electoral registration officers from February 21. Further, copy of the final electoral roll of SIR, 2026 shall be provided to the recognised political parties. Furthermore, in case any person is aggrieved with the decision of the electoral registration officer, then he/she may file a first appeal before the district magistrate within 15 days of the decision of the electoral registration officer under section 24(a) of the RP Act, 1950, read with rule 27 of the RER, 1960 and second appeal before the chief electoral officer within 30 days of the decision of the district magistrate under section 24(b) of the RP Act, 1950, read with rule 27 of the RER, 1960,” it added.

According to data shared by the Goa CEO in December 2025, out of 11,85,034 electors, 10,84,992 (91.56%) had submitted their enumeration forms. As per the data, of the 1,00,042 electors deleted from draft electoral rolls, 25,574 are dead; 29,729 are untraceable or absent; 40,469 have permanently moved; 1,997 are already enrolled at multiple places in the electoral roll; and 2,273 are listed as others, who are not willing to register as an elector for some reason.