scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Latest news

Goa extends curfew by a week till June 28

Sawant tweeted: “State Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 28 June 2021. Shops in Shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 pm. Fish market may also open.”

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
June 20, 2021 5:11:30 am
Pramod Sawant, Goa elections, Goa polls, B L Santosh, B L Santosh in Goa, Pramod Sawant on elections, Goa BJP, Goa BJP office, Indian Express,Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Saturday announced that the curfew in the state that was to be in place until June 21 had been extended till June 28.

Sawant tweeted: “State Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 28 June 2021. Shops in Shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 pm. Fish market may also open.”

The curfew that followed a four-day lockdown, was first imposed by the government on May 9 to May 23 and was subsequently extended. While grocery shops and shops selling other essential items were first permitted to stay open from 7 am to 1 pm, the time was later extended till 3 pm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While malls, restaurants, bars, casinos, swimming pools continue to remain closed, the government Saturday allowed shops inside malls to also remain open from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Saturday, the test positivity rate in Goa was 8.70 per cent with an addition of 302 new cases. The total active cases in the state on Saturday was 3,473.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 19: Latest News

Advertisement