Goa extends curfew by a week till June 28

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Saturday announced that the curfew in the state that was to be in place until June 21 had been extended till June 28.

Sawant tweeted: “State Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 28 June 2021. Shops in Shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 pm. Fish market may also open.”

The curfew that followed a four-day lockdown, was first imposed by the government on May 9 to May 23 and was subsequently extended. While grocery shops and shops selling other essential items were first permitted to stay open from 7 am to 1 pm, the time was later extended till 3 pm.

While malls, restaurants, bars, casinos, swimming pools continue to remain closed, the government Saturday allowed shops inside malls to also remain open from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Saturday, the test positivity rate in Goa was 8.70 per cent with an addition of 302 new cases. The total active cases in the state on Saturday was 3,473.