Goa ex-CM quits Cong, to back ‘Mamata Cong’

Former Goa chief minister and seven-time MLA Luizinho Faleiro on Monday resigned as MLA of Navelim constituency in South Goa and severed his 40-year-old association with the Congress.

Faleiro was expected to join TMC. Hours after he submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker, he said he will soon announce when he will join the party. “It won’t be too long,” he said.

“I will support Mamata Congress because she has fought, and succeeded. She symbolises women’s empowerment, which can bring the country back on the rails of development,” he said.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Faleiro wrote that Goa unit of the Congress had become a “cruel parody of what the Congress stands for”. He wrote, “Led by a coterie of leaders who prioritise personal gains over the responsibility we owe to our people, we have utterly failed to be an effective opposition…. I see absolutely no hope or even the will to prevent the collapse of the party and change for the better.”

Sources said he is expected to fly to Kolkata soon.

Faleiro told the media: “My resignation is a call for unification. The Congress has been a movement…but today the Congress family is fragmented. We have on one side Mamata Congress, YSR Congress, Sharad Pawar Congress….”

Congress’s Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said although the party had not expected a leader of Faleiro’s stature to act “petty and selfish”, his departure from the party was, in fact, “a blessing in disguise”.