scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Latest news

Goa elections expected to be held in February 2022, says CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant’s statement comes days after BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh visited Goa and held marathon meetings with the state ministers, office bearers, BJP MLAs and core-committee members of the BJP.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
June 16, 2021 9:00:43 am
Pramod Sawant, Goa elections, Goa polls, B L Santosh, B L Santosh in Goa, Pramod Sawant on elections, Goa BJP, Goa BJP office, Indian Express,Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File)

Putting an end to speculation over early legislative assembly polls in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Tuesday said that the election will be held when they are due and are expected to be held in February 2022.

“Elections will be on time. It is tentatively in February 2022,” Sawant told reporters on Tuesday.

Sawant’s statement comes days after BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh visited Goa and held marathon meetings with the state ministers, office bearers, BJP MLAs and core-committee members of the BJP.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Goa polls: BL Santhosh meets ministers

Santhosh’s visit was ahead of legislative assembly polls slated for early 2022 in Goa.

During a meeting with Santhosh and C T Ravi, BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Goa, Sawant had said, “The preparations for elections were discussed. The election is still six months away but we have already begun preparations. The purpose of this meeting was only to discuss what the party has been doing as an organisation and related to the elections.”

Meanwhile, Congress’s Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao is expected to make a four-day trip to the state starting June 17 and is expected to visit various party blocks across the state to ‘rejuvenate party functionaries, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement