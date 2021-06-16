Goa elections expected to be held in February 2022, says CM Pramod Sawant

Putting an end to speculation over early legislative assembly polls in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Tuesday said that the election will be held when they are due and are expected to be held in February 2022.

“Elections will be on time. It is tentatively in February 2022,” Sawant told reporters on Tuesday.

Sawant’s statement comes days after BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh visited Goa and held marathon meetings with the state ministers, office bearers, BJP MLAs and core-committee members of the BJP.

Santhosh’s visit was ahead of legislative assembly polls slated for early 2022 in Goa.

During a meeting with Santhosh and C T Ravi, BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Goa, Sawant had said, “The preparations for elections were discussed. The election is still six months away but we have already begun preparations. The purpose of this meeting was only to discuss what the party has been doing as an organisation and related to the elections.”

Meanwhile, Congress’s Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao is expected to make a four-day trip to the state starting June 17 and is expected to visit various party blocks across the state to ‘rejuvenate party functionaries, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday.