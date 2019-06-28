Goa: Denied finger bowls, group of men vandalise bar, rough up waiter; four held

On being denied finger bowls in a bar, a group of people went on a rampage in North Goa, beating the waiter and vandalised the furniture and cutlery and bottles in the joint. Four arrests have been made so far, while a lookout for another eight is underway who accosted and helped in destroying the bar, the police said.

According to the police inspector in charge of the Old Goa police station Jivba Dalvi, on June 24, four drivers at a bar-cum-food joint in Ola Goa, named ‘Wilsha bar’, ordered finger bowls after which an argument followed when the waiter informed them that they did not serve the same. The men, however, paid the waiter and left the bar. Two days later, on June 26, the men returned along with eight other persons and broke furniture and hit the waiter as well, the police inspector said.

“During our questioning, they say they were hurt and came for revenge on not being offered the finger bowl,” said the official.

The police caught hold of the accused after the CCTV placed in the bar recorded the number plate of their vehicle. “You may have problems with not getting finger bowls or any other bowls. But in any circumstance, one cannot take law in their hands. These things could have been discussed. The bar didn’t even have the system of finger bowls,” the police said.

Police have arrested Limbaji Krishna Lamani,20, Pravin Jadhav,20, Maruti Lamani,29 and Pravin Chavan,22 on charges of sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with weapon), 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief), 324 (causing hurt with weapon), 504 (breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) (ii) of the 149 IPC.