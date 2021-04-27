Goa court may pass verdict in Tarun Tejpal case today

Tejpal, who was arrested on November 30, 2013, was later released on bail and had denied the allegations.

The District and Sessions Court at Mapusa in North Goa is expected to pronounce its judgment in the trial of former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, accused of raping a woman in 2013, on Tuesday.

Tejpal faced trial in a November 2013 case in which the woman had accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lift in a five-star hotel in Goa during an event.

Tejpal faced trial for committing offences under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)(k) (rape by person in position of control).

Additional sessions judge Shama Joshi is expected to deliver the verdict of guilty or not on Tuesday, concluding a trial held the last seven years.

In the event that Tejpal is convicted, the court may hear the prosecution and defence arguments over the quantum of sentence.