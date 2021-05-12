Goa court likely to pronounce judgment in Tarun Tejpal case today

The Mapusa District and Sessions Court in North Goa is expected to pronounce its judgment in the trial of former ‘Tehelka’ editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, accused of raping a woman in 2013, on Wednesday.

Additional sessions judge Shama Joshi is expected to deliver the verdict on Wednesday. While the case was earlier listed for judgement on April 27, the court had deferred it till Wednesday. In the event that Tejpal is convicted, the court may hear the prosecution and defence arguments over the quantum of sentence.

Tejpal faced trial in a November 2013 case in which the woman had accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lift at a five-star hotel in Goa. He was arrested on November 30, 2013 and was later released on bail. In February 2014, the Goa Police Crime Branch had filed a 2,846-page chargesheet against him.