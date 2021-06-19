Goa court grants bail to woman held for allegedly kidnapping child from GMCH

The woman was granted bail six days after her arrest.

Six days after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a one-month-old child from Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Vishranti Gawas, a resident of Sattari in North Goa, was granted bail by the Children’s Court in Panaji.

Goa Police had tracked Gawas down in 24 hours and arrested her.

The issue had taken a political turn after opposition parties attacked the BJP government in the state over the alleged security lapse that led to the kidnapping. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had, however, clarified that the child was not a patient at GMCH and hence, there were no security lapses.

During the investigation that was led by Superintendent of Police North and Crime Shobhit Saxena, the police had zeroed-in on the woman with the help of technical surveillance. According to the police, when questioned about the child, the woman had given vague answers.

The woman had said that she had kidnapped the child to raise him as her own, police said. Gawas lived in Saleli with her husband and four daughters.