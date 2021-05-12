Goa court defers verdict in Tarun Tejpal case to May 19

Tejpal has been charged with rape and rape of a woman by a person being in position of control or dominance over the woman, along with under other Sections. (Photo: Express/file)

A Goa sessions court on Wednesday deferred to May 19 pronouncement of judgment in the case of sexual assault against Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of the news magazine ‘Tehelka’. The Mapusa District and Sessions Court in North Goa cited the shortage of staff on account of Covid-19 to delay the judgment.

Tejpal was accused of raping a woman in 2013.

While the case was earlier listed for judgment on April 27, the court had deferred it till Wednesday.

Tejpal faced trial in a November 2013 case in which the woman had accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lift at a five-star hotel in Goa. He was arrested on November 30, 2013 and was later released on bail. In February 2014, the Goa Police Crime Branch had filed a 2,846-page chargesheet against him.

Tejpal faced trial for committing offences under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)(k) (rape by person in position of control).

In the event that Tejpal is convicted, the court may hear the prosecution and defence arguments over the quantum of sentence.