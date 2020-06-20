Mangor Hill cases make up bulk of Goa count

As many as 494 cases were either from Mangor Hill or linked to it. As many as 494 cases were either from Mangor Hill or linked to it.

Goa on Friday reported 607 active Covid-19 cases, the bulk of which were linked to Vasco city’s Mangor Hill where a fish truck driver from Andhra Pradesh set off a chain of cases after coming in contact with a local resident.

Seventy-one cases were that of people who entered the coastal state by either road, rail, or flight.

As many as 494 cases were either from Mangor Hill or linked to it.

Many of the cases are that of health officers and personnel involved in either collecting swabs or performing health-related activities in containment zones.

The state has now marked two containment zones and four major locations where the infection seems to have spread beyond one family. On Friday, a cautious state government also issued a statement asking its employees to refrain from coming to office if “any of the family members staying with them is detected Covid-19 positive”.

A General Administration Department circular further added that in such situations the employees can work from home, and “should make themselves available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times”. It said “they shall attend office if called for and if any exigency of work demands”.

Under major locations the government has listed 30 cases each in clusters like Sada Hills in South Goa, another 30 in Baina and 21, 19 and 13 cases in Chimbel, Mortem and New Vaddem, respectively.

